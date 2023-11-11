Wicksburg @ Reeltown | 2023 Playoffs - 2A Round 1

REELTOWN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Panthers hit the road for round 1 of the 2A Playoffs to take on the undefeated Rebels. Can Wicksburg find something deep inside themselves to escape with a victory, or will Reeltown prove to be too much on the back of a dominant season?

FINAL SCORE: Reeltown 34 - Wicksburg 14

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.