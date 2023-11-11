Wiregrass Gives Back
Wicksburg @ Reeltown | 2023 Playoffs - 2A Round 1

The Panthers hit the road for round 1 of the 2A Playoffs to take on the undefeated Rebels.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
REELTOWN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Panthers hit the road for round 1 of the 2A Playoffs to take on the undefeated Rebels. Can Wicksburg find something deep inside themselves to escape with a victory, or will Reeltown prove to be too much on the back of a dominant season?

FINAL SCORE: Reeltown 34 - Wicksburg 14

