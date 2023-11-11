University Charter @ Elba | 2023 Playoffs - 1A Round 1

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The undefeated Tigers will look to start things right in the 1A Playoffs as they face off with the 5-5 Trail Blazers. Can Elba continue their winning ways to advance to the second round, or will University Charter give the Tigers their first and only loss on the 2023 season?

FINAL SCORE: Elba 70 - University Charter 8

