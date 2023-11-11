Wiregrass Gives Back
Toyota of Dothan’s Toys for Tots Drive

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is the season for giving and News4 is highlighting ways that you can give back to your community.

A group in Dothan is asking for assistance in helping others.

Toyota of Dothan is hosting a Toys for Tots drive.

They collect money and gifts outside of local stores, such as the Southside Walmart where they set up today.

Caleb Long with Toyota of Dothan has a special connection with Toys for Tots.

“Toys for Tots has a part in my life when I was younger and as an adult now, why not give back to the program that helped me when I was a child,” Long said about this drive.

Although the first day is over, Toyota of Dothan will be back at the Southside Walmart on Nov. 17th and at Ollie’s on Dec. 1st.

