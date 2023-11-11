Toyota of Dothan’s Toys for Tots Drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is the season for giving and News4 is highlighting ways that you can give back to your community.

A group in Dothan is asking for assistance in helping others.

Toyota of Dothan is hosting a Toys for Tots drive.

They collect money and gifts outside of local stores, such as the Southside Walmart where they set up today.

Caleb Long with Toyota of Dothan has a special connection with Toys for Tots.

“Toys for Tots has a part in my life when I was younger and as an adult now, why not give back to the program that helped me when I was a child,” Long said about this drive.

Although the first day is over, Toyota of Dothan will be back at the Southside Walmart on Nov. 17th and at Ollie’s on Dec. 1st.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.