Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Slocomb Fire Rescue “pushes in” new engine

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOCOMB, Ala. - Slocomb Fire Rescue has received their new “Engine 4″ truck, replacing an engine that was more than 30 years old.

The new truck can pump 500 more gallons of water a minute and has a 1,000-gallon water tank on board, according to Fire Chief Kyle Hovey.

To welcome the engine to the fleet, the squad participated in a ‘push in’ ceremony, which Hovey says is a classic tradition for older fire stations.

“Back in the old days, horses were required to pull the steamers and once you got back to the station, the horses couldn’t back it in,” said Chief Hovey. “The firemen had to actually push the steamer back into the fire station, so that’s what the push in ceremony represents.”

This new truck was paid for with a combination of ARPA funds and Slocomb general funds.

“We are very fortunate to have this new pumper, Engine 4,” said Chief Hovey.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
New information released on Dothan man found dead in Geneva creek
Deputies in Dale County on Thursday afternoon found a man dead in his vehicle in Midland City.
Man found dead in truck in Midland City
Dothan City Commissioner Gantt Pierce (D-5) talks about $15 million offenders owe in fine and...
Dothan owed $15 million. How did this happen?
Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink on December 3, 2021
No Ice and Lights planned for 2023
Madison Johnson
Teen justice system neglect cost her daughter’s life, mother claims

Latest News

Rock-N-Circus performer shares struggles to help others
Rock N’ Circus owner, performer overcomes addiction and uses platform to help others
News4′s Will Polston brings us the sights and sounds from NPF
News4′s Will Polston brings us the sights and sounds from NPF
News4's Will Polston talks about the great events that are wrapping up the National Peanut...
Final Weekend of 2023's National Peanut Festival
Rock-N-Circus performer shares struggles to help others
Rock-N-Circus performer shares struggles to help others