Slocomb Fire Rescue “pushes in” new engine

SLOCOMB, Ala. - Slocomb Fire Rescue has received their new “Engine 4″ truck, replacing an engine that was more than 30 years old.

The new truck can pump 500 more gallons of water a minute and has a 1,000-gallon water tank on board, according to Fire Chief Kyle Hovey.

To welcome the engine to the fleet, the squad participated in a ‘push in’ ceremony, which Hovey says is a classic tradition for older fire stations.

“Back in the old days, horses were required to pull the steamers and once you got back to the station, the horses couldn’t back it in,” said Chief Hovey. “The firemen had to actually push the steamer back into the fire station, so that’s what the push in ceremony represents.”

This new truck was paid for with a combination of ARPA funds and Slocomb general funds.

“We are very fortunate to have this new pumper, Engine 4,” said Chief Hovey.

