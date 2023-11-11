Sipsey Valley @ Andalusia | 2023 Playoffs - 4A Round 1

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - The defending 4A State Champion Bulldogs welcome in Bears for first round action. Can Andalusia put in another dominant performance to start their path to another blue map, or will Sipsey Valley pull off a top-tier upset?

FINAL SCORE: Andalusia 43 - Sipsey Valley 6

