Rock N’ Circus owner, performer overcomes addiction and uses platform to help others

By Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You will never be short on entertainment when you visit the National Peanut Festival, but one performer is taking his show and using it as a platform to share his story and help others in their own path to a better life.

Shane Hansen is the owner and performer of Rock N’ Circus, and is certainly no stranger to the spotlight.

“I have been performing since I was three-years-old. My mom and dad came from Europe with a circus, with my sister,” Hansen said.

Now, he’s got a circus of his own. It’s a fire and stunt-filled show pulling in crowds of mesmerized on-lookers. Hansen said he gets as much out of it as the fair-goers. It made him appreciate the journey he took to get where he is today, which included struggles with alcoholism.

“It was one of those things where it just started small. It was a drink here and there, and it just became bigger and bigger. It became so big that it overtook me and my life and it had a grip on me,” Hansen said.

Hansen is proudly four years sober. He shares his story at the end of each show, hoping to to help others see that they can overcome addiction too.

“You have so many things in life.. and you think you can’t cope without doing that, but you can. You can change your life. I met so many wonderful people that come up to me after the show,” Hansen said.

He thanks his friends and family for helping him overcome his addiction, and now takes advantage of his platform of incredible stunts to encourage others through their own battles.

