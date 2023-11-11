Wiregrass Gives Back
Pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink: ‘It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen’

The Kealia Pond in Hawaii has turned pink. Officials are investigating why the pond turned pink, but there are some indications that drought may be to blame. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - The Kealia Pond in Maui is currently drawing a lot of attention thanks to its color.

The pond looks like something out of a sci-fi movie as the water has taken on a glowing pink and purple hue.

“I didn’t believe that it could be that pink but it’s like a Pepto Bismol pink,” Maui resident Travis Morrin said. “I have some friends who have assured me that it’s a natural phenomenon. It just never happens here on Maui.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversees the refuge and confirms the pink water has been at the site for about a week and a half.

According to the agency, the color change is caused by a type of halobacteria found in waters with high salinity.

And Kealia’s levels are twice the salinity of seawater.

Officials said it is not likely toxic, and samples have been sent to the University of Hawaii for further testing.

It’s unclear how long it’ll last, but spectators are savoring the rare sight.

“It is so beautiful. It’s really cool,” Wailuku resident DJ Burton said. “It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I’ve driven by here thousands of times and it’s the first time I’ve seen it pink.”

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

