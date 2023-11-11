One dead in Henry County wreck

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -One person died in a Henry County accident Saturday morning in a two-vehicle accident that happened along County Road 65.

Alabama State troopers are investigating the wreck without immediate word on other injuries.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

