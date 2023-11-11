News4′s Will Polston brings us the sights and sounds from NPF
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Only a few days remain for the National Peanut Festival.
As people flock to the festival to get a taste of fair food and fun, we sent our own Will Polston to get in on the action.
Just a reminder, NPF is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
