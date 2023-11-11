Luverne @ Cottonwood | 2023 Playoffs - 2A Round 1

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Bears will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season in the regular season finale as they open the 2A Playoffs at home against the Tigers. Can Cottonwood get back to their winning ways they’ve known basically all season, or will Luverne have the Bears end the season on a two-game losing streak?

FINAL SCORE: Cottonwood 26 - Luverne 8

