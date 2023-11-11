Wiregrass Gives Back
Luverne @ Cottonwood | 2023 Playoffs - 2A Round 1

The Bears will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season in the regular season finale as they open the 2A Playoffs at home against the Tigers.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Bears will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season in the regular season finale as they open the 2A Playoffs at home against the Tigers. Can Cottonwood get back to their winning ways they’ve known basically all season, or will Luverne have the Bears end the season on a two-game losing streak?

FINAL SCORE: Cottonwood 26 - Luverne 8

Daphne @ Enterprise | 2023 Playoffs - 7A Round 1