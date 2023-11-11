Wiregrass Gives Back
Jalen Milroe has 6 touchdowns, No. 8 Alabama blows out Kentucky 49-21 to clinch SEC West title

Jalen Milroe had for a career-high six touchdowns, three each rushing and passing, and No. 8 Alabama cruised past Kentucky 49-21 to clinch the Southeastern Conference West Division title
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) and Malachi Moore celebrate an interception during...
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) and Malachi Moore celebrate an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By GARY B. GRAVES
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Milroe had a career-high six touchdowns, three each rushing and passing, and No. 8 Alabama cruised past Kentucky 49-21 on Saturday to clinch the Southeastern Conference West Division title.

A week after rushing for a career-best four touchdowns in a 42-28 victory over LSU, the sophomore quarterback used his arm and his feet to surpass that total and guide the Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0 SEC, No. 8 CFP) to an eighth consecutive victory and third conference championship appearance in four seasons.

Milroe passed for his three of four TDs by halftime, including strikes of 26 and 40 yards to Amari Niblack and Kobe Prentice. The first score came after he sat out the game's sixth snap with an injured left thigh while being tackled on a 16-yard keeper.

Milroe extended a play for his third passing score by rolling right, pointing to Roydell Williams and hitting him in stride at the 12 on the way for a 27-yard TD to make it 28-7. Williams tightroped the sideline for the final yards before crossing the goal line.

Milroe was pushed into the end zone for two 1-yard scores and spun in for another from 3 yards in the third quarter, highlights of a day in which he carried eight times for 36 yards. Jamarion Miller also ran for a 3-yard TD as Alabama beat Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) for the eighth consecutive time.

Ray Davis rushed for two short TDs and Tayvion Robinson caught a 6-yard scoring pass from Devin Leary for the Wildcats. Leary's pass followed Nasir Addison's recovery of a fumbled punt on Kentucky's sideline at the Crimson Tide 32, one of Alabama's few mistakes on an otherwise dominant day.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama's top-10 standing remains assured, and the question is whether it moves up in the playoff rankings.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: Jalen Milroe has come a long way since being benched for the third game of the season, with the past two weeks showing how dangerous he is both throwing and running.

Kentucky: The Wildcats were never in it after being outgained 450-253, but they forced two takeaways and mounted two 75-yard TD drives.

UP NEXT

Alabama hosts UT-Chattanooga on Saturday.

Kentucky visits South Carolina on Saturday in its SEC finale.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2) and linebacker Chris Braswell (41) celebrate a fumble...
Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2) and linebacker Chris Braswell (41) celebrate a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(AP)
Alabama tight end Amari Niblack (84) scores a touchdown over Kentucky defensive back Maxwell...
Alabama tight end Amari Niblack (84) scores a touchdown over Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(AP)
Alabama wide receiver Kendrick Law (19) stiff arms Kentucky defensive back Ty Bryant (14)...
Alabama wide receiver Kendrick Law (19) stiff arms Kentucky defensive back Ty Bryant (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(AP)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban stands in a huddle during the first half of an NCAA college...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban stands in a huddle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(AP)
Kentucky celebrates Veteran's Day with a flyover before an NCAA college football game against...
Kentucky celebrates Veteran's Day with a flyover before an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(AP)

