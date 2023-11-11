Headland @ Holtville | 2023 Playoffs - 5A Round 1

HOLTVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The mighty Rams head on the road for round 1 action in the 5A Playoffs as they take on the Bulldogs. Can Headland earn their ninth win of the season in a tough playoff road test, or will Holtville defend the home turf to advance to round 2?

FINAL SCORE: Headland 30 - Holtville 20

