Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Headland @ Holtville | 2023 Playoffs - 5A Round 1

The mighty Rams head on the road for round 1 action in the 5A Playoffs as they take on the Bulldogs.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The mighty Rams head on the road for round 1 action in the 5A Playoffs as they take on the Bulldogs. Can Headland earn their ninth win of the season in a tough playoff road test, or will Holtville defend the home turf to advance to round 2?

FINAL SCORE: Headland 30 - Holtville 20

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
New information released on Dothan man found dead in Geneva creek
Deputies in Dale County on Thursday afternoon found a man dead in his vehicle in Midland City.
Man found dead in truck in Midland City
Dothan City Commissioner Gantt Pierce (D-5) talks about $15 million offenders owe in fine and...
Dothan owed $15 million. How did this happen?
Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink on December 3, 2021
No Ice and Lights planned for 2023
Madison Johnson
Teen justice system neglect cost her daughter’s life, mother claims

Latest News

The mighty Rams head on the road for round 1 action in the 5A Playoffs as they take on the...
Headland @ Holtville | Playoffs
Luverne @ Cottonwood
Luverne @ Cottonwood | 2023 Playoffs - 2A Round 1
The Bears will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season in the regular season...
Luverne @ Cottonwood | Playoffs
Who deserves those bragging rights around campus? Who seriously owned the turf?
FNF Player of the Night | 2023 Playoffs Round 1