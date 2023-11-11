Hawkinsville @ Early County | 2023 Playoffs - Georgia

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - It’s a battle of 6-4 teams in the Georgia High School Football Playoffs, as the Bobcats host the Red Devils. Can Early County break through for a big victory, or will Hawkinsville bring home a road victory and a ticket to the next round?

FINAL SCORE: Early County 42 - Hawkinsville 20

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.