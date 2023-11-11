Wiregrass Gives Back
Friday Night Foodies: Slocomb Red Tops savory vs. Dale County’s sweet

From the football field to the fairgrounds, the Slocomb Red Tops put their savory against Dale County’s sweet.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At the beginning of this football season, News4′s Kinsley Centers took you to concession stands around the Wiregrass to see what fans were snacking on as they cheered on their favorite team under the Friday night lights.

Foodie fans went to Ashford to try their finger-lickin’ fries. We showed you the Headland Rams going nuts for boiled peanuts. We can’t forget about the trip to Raider Nation to try their nachos at Houston Academy. Along with so many more delicious dinners in this newest segment of Friday Night Foodies.

REVISIT ALL OF THE 2023 FRIDAY NIGHT FOODIES GOODNESS

For the season finale of FNF Foodie edition, we put items to the test you too can enjoy all weekend long at the National Peanut Festival. From the football field to the Fairgrounds, the Slocomb Red Tops put their savory against Dale County’s sweet.

