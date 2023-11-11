Former deputy charged with sex crimes

BAY COUNTY, Fl. (WTVY) - A former deputy of the Bay County Sherriff’s Office has been arrested.

Bay County deputies took Kavin Jones into custody today. He is currently being held at Bay County Jail on charges of sexual assault.

The sheriff’s office reports Jones’ arrest is related to an incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Jones has not worked with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office since last Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the department.

This is a developing story, and we will continue updating it as we learn more details.

