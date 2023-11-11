FNF Team of the Night | 2023 Playoffs Round 1
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Who showed true sportsmanship? Who had the crowd really going? Here’s your Team of the Night of Round 1 of the 2023 Playoffs: The Headland Rams.
