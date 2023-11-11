FNF Play of the Night | 2023 Playoffs Round 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You know that play that made you lose your voice? Or your seat? That’s this. Here is our Play of the Night sponsored by Lewis Smith Supply. Cottonwood’s Christian Williams with the tipped pass, and falling into the hands of Jayden Garrett for the Bears interception and a huge return!

