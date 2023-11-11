Dothan @ Mary G. Montgomery | 2023 Playoffs - 7A Round 1

SEMMES, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wolves are looking to be prepped for the big test to open the 7A Playoffs as they travel to take on the undefeated Vikings. Can Dothan bring a victory back home or will Mary G. Montgomery bring a tough end to the Wolves’ season?

FINAL SCORE: Mary G. Montgomery 21 - Dothan 13

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.