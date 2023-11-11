Wiregrass Gives Back
Daphne @ Enterprise | 2023 Playoffs - 7A Round 1

The Wildcats get to play at home sweet home to open the 7A Playoffs as they take on the Trojans.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wildcats get to play at home sweet home to open the 7A Playoffs as they take on the Trojans. Will Enterprise grab a big victory in front of the Wildcat faithful, or will Daphne stomp in and steal one on the road?

FINAL SCORE: Enterprise 63 - Daphne 28

University Charter @ Elba
University Charter @ Elba | 2023 Playoffs - 1A Round 1
The undefeated Tigers will look to start things right in the 1A Playoffs as they face off with...
University Charter @ Elba | Playoffs
Headland @ Holtville
Headland @ Holtville | 2023 Playoffs - 5A Round 1
The mighty Rams head on the road for round 1 action in the 5A Playoffs as they take on the...
Headland @ Holtville | Playoffs