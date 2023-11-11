Daphne @ Enterprise | 2023 Playoffs - 7A Round 1

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wildcats get to play at home sweet home to open the 7A Playoffs as they take on the Trojans. Will Enterprise grab a big victory in front of the Wildcat faithful, or will Daphne stomp in and steal one on the road?

FINAL SCORE: Enterprise 63 - Daphne 28

