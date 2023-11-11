Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns

FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.(PublicDomainImages from Pixabay via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cantaloupes sold under the brand name Trufresh are being recalled due to possibly being contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed by Sofia Produce LLC, which operates out of Arizona.

All sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers with the Malichita label and sold from Oct. 16-23 are part of the recall.

The cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada.

Consumers who bought the affected fruit are advised not to eat it and to either throw it away or return it for a refund. People who are unsure of whether they bought one of the recalled melons should contact the place where they bought it from.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the cantaloupes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
New information released on Dothan man found dead in Geneva creek
Deputies in Dale County on Thursday afternoon found a man dead in his vehicle in Midland City.
Man found dead in truck in Midland City
Dothan City Commissioner Gantt Pierce (D-5) talks about $15 million offenders owe in fine and...
Dothan owed $15 million. How did this happen?
Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink on December 3, 2021
No Ice and Lights planned for 2023
Madison Johnson
Teen justice system neglect cost her daughter’s life, mother claims

Latest News

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
4 people shot on Alabama interstate, police say
Former deputy charged with sex crimes
Favorite Sights & Sounds of NPF
NPF Parade: Route & Road Closures
Dothan Police working to keep NPF Parade safe