Alabama Christian @ Houston Academy | 2023 Playoffs - 3A Round 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The confident Raiders open the 3A Playoffs at home as they take on the Eagles. Will Houston Academy take their win streak to five to advance to the next round or will Alabama Christian take the victory on the road?

FINAL SCORE: Houston Academy 49 - Alabama Christian 18

