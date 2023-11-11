2023 NPF Parade Grand Marshal: Art Solomon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This year’s Grand Marshal of the National Peanut Festival Parade has special ties to this storied tradition.

His name is Art Solomon, and he served as the president of the National Peanut Festival in 1985.

During a sit-down with News4, Solomon recalled moments like signing country artist Garth Brooks to perform at the festival in 1990.

According to Solomon, he had known for over a year that this honor would be his thanks to his connections with the current NPF committee.

Since 1985, Solomon has watched the festival grow in size and popularity.

“I am really honored that they wanted me to do it,” he said about being named Grand Marshal.

Although years removed from his duties as president, Art still remembers what it is like to put on such a large event.

“A lot of work goes into this, and thanks to all the volunteers who put in hundreds of hours into this festival, and I appreciate them all,” Solomon added.

Outside of his work with the festival, Art built quite a name for himself through photography after opening his business in 1973. For over 38 years, Solomon has been a staple at the annual Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament.

The parade kicks off Saturday, November 11th, at 9:30 AM.

