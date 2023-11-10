Wiregrass Gives Back
SpectraCare hosts Veterans Day resiliency keynote

Far too many of our nation's heroes die by suicide every year, and that's why work is being done to challenge veterans to be proactive about their mental health
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ahead of Veterans Day, SpectraCare is urging those that served in the armed forces to be proactive with their mental health.

Former Green Beret and current mental health advocate Matt Tardio spoke at a resilience keynote event in Dothan on Thursday, and he is challenging veterans to take a proactive approach to their mental health in light of the large number of veterans who die by suicide.

“I have lost more friends to suicide since I have been out of the military than I care to admit, and it very much hits close to home,” Tardio said about how this issue has impacted his life.

Tardio went on to say, “It is something we need to get used to talking about, and it is something that we need to be capable of talking to our families about because ultimately, our families and our communities are our support system and if we do not have a good support system in place, we will ultimately fall victim to it.”

A study released earlier this year shows that 8 states, including Alabama, may have higher veteran suicide rates than reported by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

Veterans looking for mental health resources can call the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line at 988 or text 838255.

