Shiloh community comes together to find solutions for flooding issues

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Members of the Shiloh community are looking for new ways to manage ongoing flooding issues. Paster Timothy Williams, who has been greatly affected by the flooding, is looking for answers.

“It’s shifting toward the pipeline, the gas pipeline,” Williams said.

He walked around his home and pointed out where rain frequently left its mark.

“If the house collapses, we are going to be without a home. That’s why I have been praying, don’t let it rain any time soon. We know the rain is going to completely drop the foundation, it’s going to,” Williams said.

Williams blames the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and its widening of U.S. Highway 84.

“They did all of this, they brought the water, and it flooded our home, our house is sinking,” Williams said.

In a statement, ALDOT maintains that it has not increased the volume of stormwater runoff being placed on the Shiloh community. ALDOT also stated they do not believe the widening project, which included measures to address drainage, has resulted in stormwater runoff that is greater than pre-construction conditions.

Homeowners are leaning on Dr. Robert Bullard for help.

Dr. Bullard is an Elba native and a nationally-prominent environmental justice advocate. Dr. Bullard is relying on families to identify areas of need and appeal to the federal government for funding help.

“For the record, this is not a one-and-done project. We will be back, and when we come back, we hope that we have more resources,” Dr. Bullard said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.