Shelby County @ Eufaula | 2023 Playoffs - 5A Round 1

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Tigers get the postseason underway at home as they host the Wildcats. Can Eufaula get the Thursday night victory to advance to the second round of the 5A Playoffs, or will Shelby County spoil the party while also earning their third win of the season?

FINAL SCORE: Eufaula 65 - Shelby County 19

