Salvation Army kicking off holiday campaigns, need volunteers

The sound of kettle bells will soon ring throughout the Wiregrass as the Salvation Army kicked off their Red Kettle and Angel Tree programs on Thursday.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army is ringing in another year of the Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns.

These two programs help those in the community be able to celebrate the holiday season, who may not have been able to without assistance.

With 480 kids applied for the Angel Tree program and a financial goal of $120,000, the Salvation Army is in desperate need of volunteers.

“We’re always looking for volunteers this time of the year,” said Major Linda Payton with the Salvation Army. “For the next six weeks, it is really down to the wire, so this was a nice opportunity to just get it going and started.”

Volunteers are needed for a variety of reasons, including bell ringers, angel tree adopters and people to help organize gifts as they come in.

Of course, donations are needed as well, and this year it is easier than ever.

The Salvation Army will have four locations across Dothan that take touch pay and donations can be made online, including the ability to start your own virtual red kettle.

“It works like any register tapping. There will be a set $5, $10 and $20,” said Payton, referring to the new touch pay locations. “It is a very simple way because not everybody carries cash anymore.”

Regardless of volunteering time or donating money, there are plenty of ways to make a difference this holiday season.

“The more volunteers we have, the more we are able to help the community. It is like, the more we bring in, the more we give out,” said Payton. “You give to us, whether through a kettle, your time or an angel, you give it to us and we give it to the community.”

If you are interested in helping the Salvation Army, call their central office at 334-792-1911.

