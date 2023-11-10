Rain Returns to the Wiregrass

SYNOPSIS – Patchy morning fog has given way to cloudy and mostly cloudy skies over the Wiregrass as we head into the afternoon. There’s also a little bit of light rain coming down in a few locations, but those rain chances will really start to ramp up this evening and into the overnight hours. Scattered rain continues at times through the day on Saturday, then we’ll turn a little drier ahead of our next increasing rain chance by the middle of next week.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with a few showers at times. High near 77°. Winds variable at 5 mph. 30%

TONIGHT – Scattered to widespread rain. Low near 63°. Winds NNE 5 mph. 50%

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain at times. High near 68°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 58° High: 65° 30%

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 68°

TUE: A couple morning showers, then scattered afternoon showers. Low: 53° High: 63° 30%

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 55° High: 67° 40%

THU: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 71° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Most of the Atlantic basin is quiet, but there is a disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean that may need to be watched for potential tropical development over the next several days.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.