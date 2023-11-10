Providence Christian @ Trinity | 2023 Playoffs - 3A Round 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eagles hit the road to open the 2023 3A Playoffs as they take on the Wildcats. Can Providence Christian bounce back from three straight losses that ended their regular season, or will Trinity be too much to handle at home?

FINAL SCORE: Trinity 31 - Providence Christian 14

