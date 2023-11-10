Opp @ St. James | 2023 Playoffs - 3A Round 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - With both sides fresh off overtime victories to end the regular season, the Bobcats and Trojans meet to open the 3A Playoffs. Can Opp escape the road test with an upset victory, or will St. James handle business against a Wiregrass team for a second straight week to move on to Round 2?

FINAL SCORE: St. James 41 - Opp 7

