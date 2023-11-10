Wiregrass Gives Back
Marbury @ Charles Henderson | 2023 Playoffs - 5A Round 1

The mighty Trojans begin their quest for another 5A State Championship game trip as they host the Bulldogs in round 1.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The mighty Trojans begin their quest for another 5A State Championship game trip as they host the Bulldogs in round 1. Can Charles Henderson continue their winning ways, or will Marbury get only their third win of the year in a major upset on the road?

FINAL SCORE: Charles Henderson 64 - Marbury 20

