Man found dead in truck in Midland City

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Deputies in Dale County on Thursday afternoon found a man dead in his vehicle in Midland City.

Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum told News4 that his office received a call about an unresponsive man in a vehicle at Adams Mill Bridge near S County Road 59 near Midland City. Deputies arrived on scene shortly thereafter, locating the vehicle and the man who they pronounced dead at the scene.

That man is identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey Powell. Sheriff Bynum says next of kin has been notified of Powell’s passing.

Powell’s body is being transported to Montgomery where an autopsy will be done to determine his cause of death.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.