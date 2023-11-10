Wiregrass Gives Back
Man found dead in truck in Midland City

Deputies in Dale County on Thursday afternoon found a man dead in his vehicle in Midland City.
Deputies in Dale County on Thursday afternoon found a man dead in his vehicle in Midland City.
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Deputies in Dale County on Thursday afternoon found a man dead in his vehicle in Midland City.

Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum told News4 that his office received a call about an unresponsive man in a vehicle at Adams Mill Bridge near S County Road 59 near Midland City. Deputies arrived on scene shortly thereafter, locating the vehicle and the man who they pronounced dead at the scene.

That man is identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey Powell. Sheriff Bynum says next of kin has been notified of Powell’s passing.

Powell’s body is being transported to Montgomery where an autopsy will be done to determine his cause of death.

