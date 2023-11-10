Wiregrass Gives Back
Judge to decide whether to drop charges against Peanut Parade shooter

Mekhi Lawton (pictured) is accused of firing deadly shots as the parade concluded along its Main Street route in Dothan last November.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On the anniversary of a terrifying shooting at Dothan’s signature annual event, the suspected murderer hopes a judge will drop charges this month.

21-year-old Mekhi Lawton’s attorney contends Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick should dismiss the case because Lawton had reasonable belief that his life was at risk when he fatally shot one man and wounded another at last year’s National Peanut Festival Parade.

(Lawton) expects the facts of this case would show that the alleged victim, 22-year-old Garyoun Fluellen, attempted to attack (Lawton) or another (person),” attorney Adam E. Parker said in his motion for prosecution immunity.

He claims Fluellen intended to shoot Lawton’s friend and had pulled a gun from his pants when Lawton fired at Fluellen, killing him.

The gunfire sent hundreds of nearby paradegoers scurrying for cover, with dozens of additional law enforcement officers assigned to cover the fairgrounds amid social media rumors that violence would spread.

However, there were no additional incidents.

However, the festival increased security measures, including implementing clear bag policies and metal detectors for this year’s festival.

Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick will rule on Lawton’s motion following a November 27 hearing.

