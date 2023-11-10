Wiregrass Gives Back
Goshen @ G.W. Long | 2023 Playoffs - 2A Round 1

The Rebels look to take care of business at home to open the 2023 2A Playoffs, as they welcome in the Eagles.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Rebels look to take care of business at home to open the 2023 2A Playoffs, as they welcome in the Eagles. Can G.W. Long get a home victory in Round 1, or will Goshen march into Skipperville and steal one from the Rebel faithful?

FINAL SCORE: Goshen 61 - G.W. Long 40

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

