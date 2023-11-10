Wiregrass Gives Back
Fort Novosel honors our nation’s heroes ahead of Veterans Day

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Our nation’s heroes were honored for their service in a special ceremony at Fort Novosel on Thursday morning.

The home of Army Aviation invited elected officials and veterans from the Wiregrass area to celebrate Veterans Day, which is this upcoming Saturday.

Major General Michael McCurry delivered special remarks about the day.

McCurry said it was an honor to recognize Veterans Day, which has special ties to the state of Alabama.

“One of the primary people responsible for it was a World War 2 veteran from Alabama, Raymond Weeks of Birmingham,” McCurry said about the history of this day.

“He wanted to expand the meaning of the day that was started by President Woodrow Wilson after the ‘War to End All Wars,’ and he petitioned the military and Congress to broaden the scope of the federal holiday beyond World War I to include all veterans,” McCurry added.

Following those efforts, in 1954, the U.S. Congress passed a bill signed by President Dwight Eisenhower, claiming November 11 as Veterans Day.

McCurry went on to thank all veterans for their service.

He also recognized those who have continued to serve their community after leaving the armed forces.

