Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

A Few Showers Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A few light showers will move in for the first half or so of the weekend, with a break later Sunday into Monday. A more-impressive rain-maker is on track for Tuesday and Wednesday, which could bring at least a couple inches to many parts of the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 63°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, a few showers. High near 68°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers. Low near 58°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers early. Low: 58° High: 65° 30%

MON: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 54° High: 67° 10%

TUE: Scattered showers. Low: 53° High: 58° 60%

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 55° High: 65° 50%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 68° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 60° High: 70° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil, but we’ll be watching showers and thunderstorms bubbling in the Southwest Caribbean over the next several days.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
New information released on Dothan man found dead in Geneva creek
Deputies in Dale County on Thursday afternoon found a man dead in his vehicle in Midland City.
Man found dead in truck in Midland City
Dothan City Commissioner Gantt Pierce (D-5) talks about $15 million offenders owe in fine and...
Dothan owed $15 million. How did this happen?
Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink on December 3, 2021
No Ice and Lights planned for 2023
Former Mixon Intermediate Principal Leigh McGee says she was forced to resign or be terminated.
Former Ozark principal fighting to get job back

Latest News

Color The Weather 11-10-23
Color The Weather 11-10-23
4Warn Weather
Rain Returns to the Wiregrass
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Friday, November 10, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, November 9, 2023