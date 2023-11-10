A Few Showers Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A few light showers will move in for the first half or so of the weekend, with a break later Sunday into Monday. A more-impressive rain-maker is on track for Tuesday and Wednesday, which could bring at least a couple inches to many parts of the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 63°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, a few showers. High near 68°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers. Low near 58°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers early. Low: 58° High: 65° 30%

MON: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 54° High: 67° 10%

TUE: Scattered showers. Low: 53° High: 58° 60%

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 55° High: 65° 50%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 68° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 70° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil, but we’ll be watching showers and thunderstorms bubbling in the Southwest Caribbean over the next several days.

