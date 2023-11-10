On the dotted line: Ella Brooke Barefield

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County’s Ella Brooke Barefield will stay in the Wiregrass as she signed on the dotted line to become a Boll Weevil. Her varsity career with the Warriors started back in the eighth grade as a catcher.

Since then she’s also played outfielder where she says she truly fell in love. Barefield says she enjoys being in control and keeping tempo high when she suits up.

She also believes head coach Clair Goodson and her will be the perfect match.

“I hope I’m remembered as a good teammate. I guess, that’s one of the biggest things. Team chemistry is just really big but I learned that during my years at Dale County”, said Barefield

