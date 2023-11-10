Ariton @ Highland Home | 2023 Playoffs - 2A Round 1

HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. (WTVY) - The Purple Cats have a tough task on the road to open the 2A Playoffs as they matchup against the Flying Squadron. Can Ariton find the resolve to get a major upset on the road, or will Highland Home show their dominance again to open postseason play?

FINAL SCORE: Highland Home 45 - Ariton 6

