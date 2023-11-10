Ariton @ Highland Home | 2023 Playoffs - 2A Round 1
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:51 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. (WTVY) - The Purple Cats have a tough task on the road to open the 2A Playoffs as they matchup against the Flying Squadron. Can Ariton find the resolve to get a major upset on the road, or will Highland Home show their dominance again to open postseason play?
FINAL SCORE: Highland Home 45 - Ariton 6
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.