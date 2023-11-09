SE Alabama Works hosts industry cluster to address issues facing the workforce

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Industry professionals met to identify workforce needs and find solutions.

Southeast Alabama Works held an industry cluster meeting in Dothan on Wednesday to target one of those issues, the generational gaps currently in the workplace.

Hayden Camp helped coordinate the meeting and said this is a valid concern empoyers will have to adjust to.

“Right now, you have the most generations in the workforce at one time than we ever have,” Camp said, which can cause issues for employers.

Camp added, “We have got to create that ability to work together and you may have to change a little bit of the way you have always done things.”

The clusters also give industry leaders and schools ways to address issues like training or grants for updated equipment.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.