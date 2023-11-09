Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

SE Alabama Works hosts industry cluster to address issues facing the workforce

The organization held an industry cluster meeting to target generational gaps currently in the workplace and solutions to combat this.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Industry professionals met to identify workforce needs and find solutions.

Southeast Alabama Works held an industry cluster meeting in Dothan on Wednesday to target one of those issues, the generational gaps currently in the workplace.

Hayden Camp helped coordinate the meeting and said this is a valid concern empoyers will have to adjust to.

“Right now, you have the most generations in the workforce at one time than we ever have,” Camp said, which can cause issues for employers.

Camp added, “We have got to create that ability to work together and you may have to change a little bit of the way you have always done things.”

The clusters also give industry leaders and schools ways to address issues like training or grants for updated equipment.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One dead in officer involved shooting
FULL INTERVIEW: Sen. Katie Britt describes ‘evil’ she saw on trip to site of Hamas attacks in...
What Katie Britt said about becoming Trump running mate
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
Man shot, killed in nearly 50 mile police chase
While the roads will soon see benefits, some businesses in the area are taking massive blows.
Restaurant owner says construction is hurting business
34-year-old Erica Cook (pictured) was arrested on Friday, November 3 and is facing two counts...
Dothan woman charged after leaving kids at Florida hospital

Latest News

cubanos on the go npf 2023
Cubano’s On the Go making waves at the National Peanut Festival
There are plenty of great food options at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, the food of...
Cubano's On The Go serving Cuban cuisine with a twist
The plan will identity areas that are traditionally underserved and experience high numbers of...
City of Dothan creating Safety Action Plan
The organization held an industry cluster meeting to target generational gaps currently in the...
Southeast Alabama Works collaborating with industry leaders