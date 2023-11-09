Rain Chances Are On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Changes are underway as cloud cover increases and rain chances return. A few light showers or sprinkles will move in Friday, with better rain chances for Saturday. We’ll catch a break on Monday, but rain chances return for the middle portion of next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Low near 59°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, a light shower or a few sprinkles. High near 77°. Winds SW/N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 63°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 70° 40%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 58° High: 65° 30%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 51° High: 68° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 53° High: 65° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 55° High: 67° 40%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 71° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

