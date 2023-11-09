New information released on Dothan man found dead in Geneva creek

UPDATE

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department have released additional details regarding the death investigation of 62-year-old Timothy Randall Collins, whose body was discovered late Wednesday.

According to a release sent by Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, they were notified at around 4:35 p.m. on November 8 of a silver Nissan truck found in Double Bridges Creek near Robert Fowler Park.

Once officers arrived, they found the truck had gotten stuck on the embankment in an attempt of driving over it into the creek bed.

The driver of the truck, that being Collins, had last been seen around midnight after visiting a friend in the Geneva area. After getting his truck stuck on the embankment, sometime around 4:00 a.m., he tried to find a way out by walking along the creek bed. Collins’ body was later discovered by police about 200 yards from his truck in a portion of the creek that varied in depth from a couple feet to around 5′, and was confirmed to be dead at the time of discovery.

GPD reaffirmed there being no signs nor evidence of foul play and that an autopsy was requested to confirm the cause of death. At this time, the belief by investigators is that it appears to be an accidental drowning.

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man headed on a hunting trip mysteriously died, with his body found in Geneva County late Wednesday.

County Coroner Donnie Adkinson identified him as 62-year-old Timothy Randall Collins.

“We just don’t know what happened,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News4.

He said Collins’s family said he intended to travel from his Dothan home to hunting land in Wicksburg, about 15 miles to the west.

Passing through Geneva would have been out of the way, Helms told News4.

He said Randall, per his family, had no known severe health issues.

After his pickup truck plunged into a creek bed at Robert Fowler Memorial Park, Randall got out of his vehicle, and emergency workers recovered his body in shallow water a short distance away.

Helms said there is no indication of foul play, and an autopsy should provide the cause of death.

