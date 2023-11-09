Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

New information released on Dothan man found dead in Geneva creek

Stock photo
Stock photo(staff)
By Ken Curtis and WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department have released additional details regarding the death investigation of 62-year-old Timothy Randall Collins, whose body was discovered late Wednesday.

According to a release sent by Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, they were notified at around 4:35 p.m. on November 8 of a silver Nissan truck found in Double Bridges Creek near Robert Fowler Park.

Once officers arrived, they found the truck had gotten stuck on the embankment in an attempt of driving over it into the creek bed.

The driver of the truck, that being Collins, had last been seen around midnight after visiting a friend in the Geneva area. After getting his truck stuck on the embankment, sometime around 4:00 a.m., he tried to find a way out by walking along the creek bed. Collins’ body was later discovered by police about 200 yards from his truck in a portion of the creek that varied in depth from a couple feet to around 5′, and was confirmed to be dead at the time of discovery.

GPD reaffirmed there being no signs nor evidence of foul play and that an autopsy was requested to confirm the cause of death. At this time, the belief by investigators is that it appears to be an accidental drowning.

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man headed on a hunting trip mysteriously died, with his body found in Geneva County late Wednesday.

County Coroner Donnie Adkinson identified him as 62-year-old Timothy Randall Collins.

“We just don’t know what happened,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News4.

He said Collins’s family said he intended to travel from his Dothan home to hunting land in Wicksburg, about 15 miles to the west.

Passing through Geneva would have been out of the way, Helms told News4.

He said Randall, per his family, had no known severe health issues.

After his pickup truck plunged into a creek bed at Robert Fowler Memorial Park, Randall got out of his vehicle, and emergency workers recovered his body in shallow water a short distance away.

Helms said there is no indication of foul play, and an autopsy should provide the cause of death.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One dead in officer involved shooting
Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink on December 3, 2021
No Ice and Lights planned for 2023
While the roads will soon see benefits, some businesses in the area are taking massive blows.
Restaurant owner says construction is hurting business
FULL INTERVIEW: Sen. Katie Britt describes ‘evil’ she saw on trip to site of Hamas attacks in...
What Katie Britt said about becoming Trump running mate

Latest News

The Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival Pageants go well beyond the glitz and glam,...
A NPF tradition since 1938 continues to give back to the Wiregrass
Madison Johnson had what was described as a personality that would light up a room, but below...
15-year-old's suicide avoidable: Mother
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide no burn order Wednesday, prohibiting all outdoor burning in...
USDA follows Alabama’s statewide ‘no burn’ order, prohibiting fires in national forests
The sound of kettle bells will soon ring throughout the Wiregrass as the Salvation Army kicked...
Salvation Army kicks off holiday campaigns
Miss National Peanut Festival 2023 Leah Whitehead being crowned the new queen.
Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival pageants give back to the Wiregrass