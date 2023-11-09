Moderators announced for Alabama’s first Republican primary presidential debate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa has been selected by the Republican National Convention as the next city to host a RNC presidential debate, according to the Alabama Republican Party.

“I am thrilled the fourth Republican presidential debate has been finalized, and that it will be in the Yellowhammer State. This is an amazing opportunity for the state of Alabama, as well as primary voters across the country. Alabama is one of the strongest Republican states in the nation, and I think it’s fitting that we host a primary debate as candidates fight for the support of conservative voters,” said ALGOP Chairman John Wahl.

“Tuscaloosa will be a great host city, and I look forward to working with student groups and young conservatives during this process. Reaching out to young voters is one of my targets as the youngest Republican State Party Chairman in the country, and this debate will give us a unique opportunity for collage outreach,” he continued.

The debate in Tuscaloosa is currently set for Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Moody Music Building on campus at the University of Alabama.

UA released the following statement to WBRC:

The University of Alabama welcomes the Republican National Committee and its presidential candidates to our campus for their upcoming primary debate. As a public institution, UA promotes free speech and facilitates numerous opportunities for civil discourse and presentation of ideas. Our campus is honored to serve as a neutral site for the debate, and hosting the event is not an endorsement of any candidate or political party.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, the Alabama Republican Party announced Alabama’s first-ever presidential debate will be moderated by SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly, NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, and the Washington Free Beacon’s Eliana Johnson.

“I want to thank the Debate Committee and RNC leadership for making this happen. This debate has been in the works for months, and I am proud to have played a small part in ensuring Alabama has the opportunity to host its first ever official televised presidential debate. Raising Alabama’s political profile is important to me as Chairman, and I think this debate will continue the work the ALGOP has been doing in this area,” said Chairman Wahl.

