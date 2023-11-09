Miracle on Foster kicks off with school food drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 is hosting the 11th annual Miracle on Foster Food Drive. Every year, WTVY and the Cochran Firm partner with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank to collect food donations for the six Wiregrass counties. All of the food given to the food bank stays in the Wiregrass and benefits churches, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, the Brown Bag program, and other organizations.

From November 1 through November 30, local schools are invited to compete in the Miracle on Foster Food Drive to collect donations for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

See how all the participating schools stack up below:

Take a look at how the collections are going!

"This is one of the greatest parts of being an assistant principal--seeing the love and outpouring of students to help others! " - Rochelle McKenny, Assistant Principal of Pike County Elementary School. (Pike County Elementary)

