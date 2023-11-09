Wiregrass Gives Back
On the dotted line: Gracie Ward

Gracie Ward hit a .463 in 31 games with 6 homers, 37 RBIs, 11 steals and 12 strikeouts in 2023, leading the Lady Red Tops to a 17-14 record.
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - In 31 games she batted .463 with a .564 on-base percentage and now she’s taking off! Gracie Ward will suit up for the South Alabama Jaguars following her graduation at Slocomb High School.

This past spring Ward had 6 homers, 37 RBI, 11 steals and 12 K’s. Her dominant performance helped lead the Red Tops to a 17-14 record.

She says, “It’s an honor. I’ve worked so hard for this my whole life”.

Gracie Ward hit a .463 in 31 games with 6 homers, 37 RBIs, 11 steals and 12 strikeouts in 2023,
