On the dotted line: Gracie Ward

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - In 31 games she batted .463 with a .564 on-base percentage and now she’s taking off! Gracie Ward will suit up for the South Alabama Jaguars following her graduation at Slocomb High School.

This past spring Ward had 6 homers, 37 RBI, 11 steals and 12 K’s. Her dominant performance helped lead the Red Tops to a 17-14 record.

She says, “It’s an honor. I’ve worked so hard for this my whole life”.

