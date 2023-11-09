On the dotted line: Braya Hodges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The journey of Houston Academy’s Braya Hodges as a Raider softball player will soon come to an end. However, before she heads off to Alabama, Raider nation has one more season of watching her dominate.

In two years at Houston Academy and one at Opp High School, Braya has almost 900 strikeouts. She went 8-2 with 6 saves, 1.33 ERA, 112 strikeouts and 11 walks over 63 innings.

Hodges will join forces with Crimson Tide’s Jaala Torrence who enters her last season at the University of Alabama.

