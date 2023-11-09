Dothan owed $15 million. How did this happen?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Those on the wrong side of the law stiffed Dothan out of $15 million in fines and court fees, spurring city commissioners to act.

“I think we need to be very responsible in our collecting of those fines and fees,” Commissioner Gantt Pierce (D-5) said.

Year after year, those appearing in municipal court ignore orders to pay traffic citations, other fines, and costs. The $15 million accumulated over two decades.

Police could hunt the offenders down and toss them in a space-limited city jail, draining police resources and forcing taxpayers to foot their upkeep.

That’s not logical.

While it won’t solve the problem, Pierce and his fellow commissioners took a step this week that could bring in a few dollars of those outstanding debts. They voted to contract with Municipal Intercept Services, a collection service authorized to seize state income tax refunds.

“We won’t be able to collect everything, that is the nature of the beast. But this is a step in the right direction,” Pierce told News4.

In 2014, the Alabama State Legislature enacted an amendment allowing municipalities and counties to attempt to collect delinquent debts owed to them by collecting this debt from an individual’s state tax refund.

A year later, Municipal Intercept Services, an Alabama League of Municipalities subsidiary, began operations.

Dothan Finance Director Ramona Marcus said the city has used MIP for several years to collect unpaid utility bills.

She points out that, under law, about half of the fines collected must be passed on to the state of Alabama.

