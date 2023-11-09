Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan man’s body found: “It’s a mystery.”

Stock photo
Stock photo(staff)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man headed on a hunting trip mysteriously died, with his body found in Geneva County late Wednesday.

County Coroner Donnie Adkinson identified him as 62-year-old Timothy Randall Collins.

“We just don’t know what happened,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News4.

He said Collins’s family said he intended to travel from his Dothan home to hunting land in Wicksburg, about 15 miles to the west.

Passing through Geneva would have been out of the way, Helms told News4.

He said Randall, per his family, had no known severe health issues.

After his pickup truck plunged into a creek bed at Robert Fowler Memorial Park, Randall got out of his vehicle, and emergency workers recovered his body in shallow water a short distance away.

Helms said there is no indication of foul play, and an autopsy should provide the cause of death.

