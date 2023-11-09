Cubano’s On the Go making waves at the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This is the first National Peanut Festival for Cubano’s On the Go. They sell Cuban cuisine with a twist.

Carlos Rodriguez and his wife Caridad Navarro are co-owners of the establishment. Navarro is the head chef, and her recipes come from love and family tradition.

“Our upbringing and our recipes come from our grandparents. I’m from Miami originally born and raised. My wife came to the United States,” Carlos said.

Cubano’s On the Go serves authentic Cuban drinks, sandwiches, and desserts.

“It makes us feel great. Because we are giving something that makes people happy. A lot of customers are like ‘OMG I haven’t had a Cuban sandwich in years,’ and once they eat our sandwich they are like ‘OMG,’ it’s a wonderful feeling,” Carlos said.

Carlos said what once began as a hobby is now their livelihood. They started small and never looked back.

“So I was like ‘‘ey, let’s bring some Cuban flavor here.’ We started with a cart selling three sandwiches at the Harley Davidson. Two months into it we were able to afford this trailer. We took off after that,” Carlos said.

Though the two have only been in the food industry for about a year, they plan to tackle the rest of NPF like pros.

“It’s so hearty with the meat and the pickles and the mustard combined. You get the acidity and it pairs well with the different cheeses that are on it,” Wyatt Huff, a satisfied customer, said.

And you won’t have to worry if you miss the Cubano’s experience at the 2023 National Peanut Festival. They are open with their food truck on Tuesdays through Saturdays around the Dothan, Enterprise, and Daleville area.

