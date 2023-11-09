Chipola Baseball Coach inducted into Florida Sports HOF 2023 Class

CHIPLEY, Ala. (WTVY) - A stellar class of athletes has been tapped for induction into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. The seven-member class, representing six different sports, includes an eight-time NBA All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, a jet car driver and a two-time Super Bowl winning coach.

Chipola’s very own, Jeff Johnson made this year’s list. Johnson has built Chipola baseball into one of the premier JUCO programs in the country compiling an overall record of 986-460-3 record (.680) over 27 seasons. He led the Indians to their first National Championship in 2007 then repeated the accomplishment with back-to-back National Titles in 2017 and 2018.

His teams have won 14 Panhandle Conference Championships and six FCSAA/Region VIII Championships, including three consecutive titles from 2017 to 2019. More than 100 players have been drafted out of Chipola since he became head coach. His programs have produced an impressive 19 MLB players and four MLB All-Stars.

The seven will be inducted in a ceremony to be held at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on November 8.

