Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Chipola Baseball Coach inducted into Florida Sports HOF 2023 Class

LEROY BUTLER, TOM COUGHLIN, VINCE CARTER HEADLINE 2023 FLORIDA SPORTS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION...
LEROY BUTLER, TOM COUGHLIN, VINCE CARTER HEADLINE 2023 FLORIDA SPORTS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CLASS(WTVY)
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Ala. (WTVY) - A stellar class of athletes has been tapped for induction into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. The seven-member class, representing six different sports, includes an eight-time NBA All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, a jet car driver and a two-time Super Bowl winning coach.

Chipola’s very own, Jeff Johnson made this year’s list. Johnson has built Chipola baseball into one of the premier JUCO programs in the country compiling an overall record of 986-460-3 record (.680) over 27 seasons. He led the Indians to their first National Championship in 2007 then repeated the accomplishment with back-to-back National Titles in 2017 and 2018.

His teams have won 14 Panhandle Conference Championships and six FCSAA/Region VIII Championships, including three consecutive titles from 2017 to 2019. More than 100 players have been drafted out of Chipola since he became head coach. His programs have produced an impressive 19 MLB players and four MLB All-Stars.

The seven will be inducted in a ceremony to be held at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on November 8.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One dead in officer involved shooting
FULL INTERVIEW: Sen. Katie Britt describes ‘evil’ she saw on trip to site of Hamas attacks in...
What Katie Britt said about becoming Trump running mate
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
Man shot, killed in nearly 50 mile police chase
While the roads will soon see benefits, some businesses in the area are taking massive blows.
Restaurant owner says construction is hurting business
34-year-old Erica Cook (pictured) was arrested on Friday, November 3 and is facing two counts...
Dothan woman charged after leaving kids at Florida hospital

Latest News

Gracie Ward hit a .463 in 31 games with 6 homers, 37 RBIs, 11 steals and 12 strikeouts in 2023,...
On the dotted line: Gracie Ward
Gracie Ward hit a .463 in 31 games with 6 homers, 37 RBIs, 11 steals and 12 strikeouts in 2023,...
On the dotted line: Slocomb's Ward joining South Alabama on the diamond
Tucker Faircloth has his hand in just about everything in the Bonifay community, and his...
Bright Athletes: Tucker Faircloth
Tucker Faircloth has his hand in just about everything in the Bonifay community, and his...
Bright Athletes: Holmes County's Faircloth leading by excelling, not just by examples