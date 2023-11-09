Bright Athletes: Tucker Faircloth

BONIFAY, FL. (WTVY) -- Tucker Faircloth is a standout athlete at Holmes County, excelling in football and baseball.

He also excels in the classroom as a 4.0 student while also spending some of his free time giving back to his community.

“I do beta at school, and then I work in my church and the community at First Baptist Church of Esto and we do a lot of outreaches there in the community,” said Holmes County senior Tucker Faircloth

He’s not only a leader on the gridiron and diamond, but in the classroom.

“He’s kind of a do it all guy that’s a credit to him that carries over to the academic side that he can learn, you know what we need to do,” said Holmes County football coach Kevin Womble. “He’s a guy that answers questions for young guys on the field and helps out kids in the classroom as well.”

Tucker has been apart of quite a few deep playoff runs for the Holmes County baseball team and has helped lead the football team to it’s second best season since 2011.

“Tucker, in this case, has that drive he wants to excel. You know, whatever he’s doing,” Womble added. “He wants to be excellent at it. He wants to excel at it.”

His leadership doubles as an on the field coach.

“The guys on the field have to execute and so having, you know, having somebody in the huddle whether offensively or defensively that can help others get lined up and and do the right thing be going in the right direction is invaluable as well as in the classroom,” Womble continued. “That’s a huge asset for a football team and for any sports program to you know, to have somebody that can help both on the field and off in that regard.”

The busy life Tucker lives between school, sports, and community involvement is helping him prepare for his next chapter.

“It really just gives me a like a base of what actually has to happen in your life,” Tucker added. “You have to plan and be able to plan out things and be able to just put things aside put things in front and it really gives you opportunity to learn about what the life’s really going to be like when you get out of high school.”

With a little over a semester of high school still to go, Tucker has already scoped out his future.

“I’m planning to attend Troy University and get into the field of geomatics and surveying and be a licensed surveyor and maybe work with my dad,” Tucker said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.