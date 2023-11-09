Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Better Rain Chances on the Way

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Mostly sunny skies are settling back in across the Wiregrass after another foggy start to our Thursday. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, and that sets the stage for better rain chances on Friday and Saturday. Additional smaller rain chances are possible for the end of the weekend and into the opening half of next week.

TODAY – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds SSW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Some patchy fog possible late. Low near 59°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy with a few showers at times. High near 78°. Winds variable at 5 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy with showers at times. Low: 63° High: 70° 40%

SUN: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 58° High: 65° 30%

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 68° 10% PM

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 67° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 51° High: 69° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic basin is mostly quiet with no active storms or areas being watched for potential tropical development.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One dead in officer involved shooting
While the roads will soon see benefits, some businesses in the area are taking massive blows.
Restaurant owner says construction is hurting business
Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink on December 3, 2021
No Ice and Lights planned for 2023
FULL INTERVIEW: Sen. Katie Britt describes ‘evil’ she saw on trip to site of Hamas attacks in...
What Katie Britt said about becoming Trump running mate
No officers were injured in the shooting.
“Tough day” for our sheriff and his deputies, coroner said of deadly shooting

Latest News

Color The Weather 11-09-23
Color The Weather 11-09-23
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Thursday, November 9, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, November 8, 2023
4Warn Weather
Changes Are On The Way