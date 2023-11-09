Better Rain Chances on the Way

SYNOPSIS – Mostly sunny skies are settling back in across the Wiregrass after another foggy start to our Thursday. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, and that sets the stage for better rain chances on Friday and Saturday. Additional smaller rain chances are possible for the end of the weekend and into the opening half of next week.

TODAY – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds SSW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Some patchy fog possible late. Low near 59°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy with a few showers at times. High near 78°. Winds variable at 5 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy with showers at times. Low: 63° High: 70° 40%

SUN: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 58° High: 65° 30%

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 68° 10% PM

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 67° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 51° High: 69° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic basin is mostly quiet with no active storms or areas being watched for potential tropical development.

